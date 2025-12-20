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The great divorce
Europe must learn how to bargain with the US
Apr 5
•
Edward Lucas
36
11
March 2026
War of nerves: crossfire
Russia is trying to unsettle the Baltic states—oddly, Ukrainians are helping
Mar 29
•
Edward Lucas
9
5
Persian Lessons
And why Britain must learn from its Nordic and Baltic allies
Mar 15
•
Edward Lucas
9
6
World War III -- go see the movie
Plus Britain's woes (again) and a new CIA Russia book
Mar 8
•
Edward Lucas
23
7
Eyes and appetites
The US is overreaching in the Middle East. Europeans will find that familiar
Mar 3
•
Edward Lucas
20
8
February 2026
Dirty tricks: hot news
An American ex-spy writes about Russian mischief and menace. Why only now?
Feb 22
•
Edward Lucas
42
14
War games and fake religions
Munich shows how transatlanticism is over and nothing is filling the gap
Feb 15
•
Edward Lucas
12
2
Oriental Express
Do the Baltic states and Poland actually exist, or are they just empty places on someone else's map?
Feb 9
•
Edward Lucas
20
6
January 2026
Lithuanian lessons
The Baltic states are not the problem. They are part of the solution
Jan 28
•
Edward Lucas
44
10
Not-so-happy new year
Russia/Finland, Polar geopolitics, British posturing
Jan 11
•
Edward Lucas
19
8
December 2025
Cassandra's curse
In which I mark 20 years of writing a weekly column
Dec 20, 2025
•
Edward Lucas
37
13
Ukraine, we're so sorry
The West egged you on and then let you down
Dec 13, 2025
•
Edward Lucas
48
15
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