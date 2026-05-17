I’m just back from the Lennart Meri Conference, Estonia’s annual security show. I will have more thoughts about that in future weeks. Meanwhile here are this week’s offerings.

Best regards, Edward

Irrational incompetence: Trump’s Europe policy

If the US wanted to destroy its credibility in Europe deliberately, it could hardly have done it better. The casual cancellation last week of the long-planned nine-month rotation of a brigade combat team (BCT) to Poland exemplified everything that European allies find baffling and repellent about the Trump administration.

No warning. No consultation. Not even a cursory explanation, from the Pentagon or from American officials in Europe. At the Lennart Meri Conference in Tallinn this weekend, a big security shindig, I watched an excruciating performance by a supposedly senior US official, Thomas DiNanno, who merely blathered when asked about the move. I think he said that the presentation could have been better (note to the organisers: next year can we please have simultaneous translation from Trump-speak into English?). Asked flatly by a senior Latvian politician, Artis Pabriks, whether the US would defend its Baltic allies if Russia attacked them, DiNanno declined to give a straight “yes”. Even our poker-faced Estonian hosts looked dismayed.

Cancelling the deployment of a 4,000-strong armoured brigade is not inherently indefensible or disastrous. These rotations started when the US decided to top up its military presence in Europe after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Given a bit of time and planning, it would be quite possible for the alliance to find other forces to provide reassurance. Similarly, it need not matter hugely that the US is withdrawing a BCT from Germany. What mattered much more was the decision to cancel the deployment there of a battalion armed with the long-range precision strike weapons that European Nato still lacks. The alliance’s defences are still threadbare, so deterrence — the ability to deliver devastating retaliation deep inside Russia — matters greatly.

The moves in Germany were the result of Trumpian tantrums, a deliberate snub to Chancellor Friedrich Merz for his temerity in pointing out the truth: that the American special military operation in Iran is heading for failure. Nato can live with that. Far more serious is the message to all allies from Poland’s humiliation: whatever you do, nothing protects you from random acts of careless malice. Poland, remember, is a model US ally, as are the Baltic states, who are particularly grateful for the American presence on their soil.

By cancelling the deployment (when the BCT’s equipment was already in Poland or on its way there) the US showed itself to be both incompetent and inconsiderate: loyal allies get the same treatment as insubordinate ones. For months the Polish president, Karol Nawrocki, has been trying to ingratiate himself with Trump. He might just as well have stayed at home.

That may have some interesting effects on Polish politics (Nawrocki’s camp has long argued that it knows how to handle the Americans, and the government, led by its bitter rivals, does not). But the more important lesson is that the US decisions of the past month leave the Europeans neither trembling with fear nor shaking with anger. They are exasperated but yawning. Expectations are so low that nothing now is surprising. At the Lennart Meri Conference, a handful of pro-Trump speakers encountered stony indifference.

That is good. We should not let Trump, his minions and his antics, live rent-free in our heads, any more than we should waste time on Kremlinology. The top priority for Europeans is to build their own defence and deterrence, both for all-out war and in the sub-threshold conflict that is raging right now. If the US comes to its senses and becomes a predictable ally again, Europe will be in better shape. And if the madness continues, these preparations will be sorely needed.

This was my Times column this week

Prepare for a reckoning if Ukraine war ends

Putin is on the back foot but any halt to the fighting will pose different dangers to our safety

Can Vladimir Putin beat Kaiser Wilhelm’s record? That is the question as June 12 inches nearer. On that day Russia’s supposedly three-day “special military operation” against Ukraine will have lasted 1,569 days, longer than the First World War.

Few would bet on early peace but the prospects of an end to the fighting have suddenly improved. During the low-key celebrations of the Soviet victory in the Second World War last weekend, Putin remarked of his own calamitous conflict, “I think that the matter is coming to an end.” Coupled with a largely successful ceasefire around the holiday, this marks a different approach by the Russian leadership. The Kremlin is now on the back foot: militarily, economically, politically, diplomatically and, perhaps most importantly, psychologically.