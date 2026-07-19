Nobody likes a loser: Putin’s reality check

Russia’s war is going badly. Everyone can see it; they are acting accordingly

Vladimir Putin’s foreign policy team may feel nervous about briefing the boss this week. Among recent bad news, the Chinese Communist Party has delivered a double snub to the Kremlin. It is refusing to supply marine propulsion systems for vessels needed for the Arctic “northern sea route”. And the planned 50 billion cubic metre Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline is all but dead, thanks to Chinese demands for the gas-price that Russian consumers pay: $50 per 1000 cubic metres. That is one-fifth of what the Kremlin was offering, at an already hefty discount.

But the Chinese party-state has other options. That gives it leverage. Russia, by contrast, is out of time and out of other customers: its remaining pipeline gas sales to the European Union stop next year. Indeed, Ukrainian strikes on its refineries mean that Russia must now import refined products from China: more cards for Beijing to play.

Other countries are also sniffing Russia’s weakness and acting accordingly. Kazakhstan has just banned most imports of Russian wheat. Azerbaijan’s leader Ilham Aliyev demonstratively supported Ukraine in a recent public appearance. Armenia is pressing ahead unilaterally with work on restoring rail links to Turkey and Azerbaijan, despite foot-dragging from Russia, which nominally runs the railway. Turkey hopes to sell its unwanted Russian-made S-400 air-defence system to the United Arab Emirates, following a successful visit by President Donald Trump which appears to have unblocked the sale of US-made F-35 warplanes. That marks a further step back by Recep Tayyip Erdoğan from his long flirtation with the Kremlin.

The Nato summit in Ankara also dashed Russian hopes that Trump would put pressure on Ukraine, either directly, or indirectly through the alliance’s European members. The US president likes winners, not losers. Trump also seems ready to sign a new Russia sanctions bill, promoted by the late US senator Lindsey Graham, described as an “economic bomb”.

These diplomatic setbacks are not decisive, any more than Ukraine’s battlefield successes are. Russia still has options: economic, political and military, though they are all bad ones. Mobilisation this autumn is looking more likely. So too, and perhaps earlier, is a provocation against Nato countries, most likely a false-flag attack on Poland using “Ukrainian” drones.

The Kremlin is also mounting psychological operations against western opinion-formers. They include authoritative-sounding but lurid warnings of how badly Russia will behave if it is desperate, and how much worse it will be if defeated: options include anarchy, totalitarianism, dictatorship on North Korean lines, or dependence on China.

Coupling warnings of disaster with appeals to prudence targets the West’s greatest weaknesses: ambition, cowardice, disunity, greed and naivete. It shifts attention from what should be the top strategic priority: Ukraine’s victory. Instead the big prize becomes how to shape European security for the decades afterwards. Just find the right “pragmatists” who will come to prominence in a post-war, post-Putin era and start courting them. Start thinking about a future “Grand Bargain” (did someone say “reset”?) that accommodates Russia’s interests (did someone say “legitimate”?). Never mind the pesky, paranoid “east Europeans”: this is a game for big countries. And think how much money is at stake.

Such thoughts may be only muttered now. But Russia hears them and encourages them, with words and deeds.

The Kremlin directs none of these efforts at the Chinese side of course. It would be pointless to try. Decision-makers in Beijing see the world in flinty terms. If Russia behaves recklessly, apply pressure. If Russia is weak, drive a harder bargain. Plan for all changes of policy and personality, especially the bad ones. That should be the European approach too.

My Times column this week