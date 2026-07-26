Active Measures

Active Measures

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Allan Marson's avatar
Allan Marson
1d

what could possibly go wrong ? an inadequate boozehound FBI head goes to hang out with the FSB ?

Reply
Share
Allan Marson's avatar
Allan Marson
1d

not to mention the fact that he apparently “‘likes a drink “

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lambrook UK Ltd · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture